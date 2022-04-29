Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $23.78. 3,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

