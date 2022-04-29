Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-7.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.9-58.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.19 billion.

NYSE:MRK traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 20,952,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

