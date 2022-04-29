Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 20,952,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

