Meridian Network Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $136,999.57 and $3.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

