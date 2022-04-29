Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 991,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
