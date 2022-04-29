Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CASH traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

