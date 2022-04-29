Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $109,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $30.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.73. 100,758,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

