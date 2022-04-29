Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.80.

FB traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.74. 530,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $568.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

