Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $207.37. 589,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The firm has a market cap of $564.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.30. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

