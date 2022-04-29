Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

FB opened at $205.73 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

