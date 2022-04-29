Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Sunday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

