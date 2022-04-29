Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

