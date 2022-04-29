Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,429. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

