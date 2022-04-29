MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,732. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MicroVision by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MicroVision by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

