Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.13. 715,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,231. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average of $209.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

