Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MSVB stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.64% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

