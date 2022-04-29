Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

