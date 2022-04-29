MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.
NASDAQ MOFG traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)
