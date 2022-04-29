MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

