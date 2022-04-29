Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,979. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Mimecast by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mimecast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

