Minoan Group (MIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Minoan Group (LON:MIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

MIN stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 4,257,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,602. Minoan Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.53 ($0.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

