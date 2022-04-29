Mint Club Achieves Market Cap of $8.70 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

