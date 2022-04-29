Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $6,123.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00224370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00169559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.07358074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,585,106,648 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

