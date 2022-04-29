Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $99.02 or 0.00255061 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $292,015.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.63 or 0.07340482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,660 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

