Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE MUFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,144. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
