Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,144. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

