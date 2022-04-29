Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $13.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.89. 2,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.10.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.