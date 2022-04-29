Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 337.5% in April

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.