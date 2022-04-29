Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

