Mizuho Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

HSY opened at $227.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. Hershey has a 1 year low of $159.51 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

