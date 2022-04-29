Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of MC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,125. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

