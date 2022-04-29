Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85, RTT News reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 871,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,319. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

