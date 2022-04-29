Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $315.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

