Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 262,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,710. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,639,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,336,000 after purchasing an additional 216,090 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

