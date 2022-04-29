Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 2,451 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.53.

Shares of MA traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,905. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

