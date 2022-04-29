Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 6,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.19. 20,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.