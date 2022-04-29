Moreno Evelyn V Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $20.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,024. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

