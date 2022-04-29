Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.71. 80,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.55.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.