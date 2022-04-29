Moreno Evelyn V Sells 19,464 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 162,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 761,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,772,000 after acquiring an additional 234,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 273,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.