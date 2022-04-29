Morgan Stanley Boosts Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €83.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.37 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

