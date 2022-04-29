Morgan Stanley Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $39.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Mplx has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

