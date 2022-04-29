Morgan Stanley Raises DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $60.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE:DTM opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

