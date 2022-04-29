Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.33) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.69) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.13 ($8.31).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 426.40 ($5.43) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.76%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($63,727.71). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.36), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($551,234.09).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

