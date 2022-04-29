Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of MNARF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

