Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.60. 18,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,909. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$359.30 million and a P/E ratio of 73.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.