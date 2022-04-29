Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.14

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$134.14 and traded as low as C$126.32. Morguard shares last traded at C$127.24, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.10.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$272.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 14.3999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

