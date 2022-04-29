Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 16,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,069. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

