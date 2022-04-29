Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.46, but opened at $48.67. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 4,850 shares traded.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

