MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

MSCI opened at $433.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 1-year low of $415.33 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

