MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,149 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,955. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

