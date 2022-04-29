MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. 2,467,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

