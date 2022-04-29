MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

